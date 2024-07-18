FIRE crews from Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Abertillery and Cardiff were called out this afternoon to tackle a blaze at the Dragon Waste transfer station at Llanfoist.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 13:22 today, SWFRS was called to an incident at the Dragon Waste transfer station, whereby a fire had broken out due to a few tons of waste catching fire; this included plastic and paper plus general waste.
"Four appliances from Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Abertillery and Cardiff Central attended the incident and extinguished the fire.”
Monmouthshire County Council appealed to anyone with a booking to use the refuse site to stay away and re-book their slot.
Following the earlier fire at Llanfoist Transfer Station, we can confirm that the matter has been resolved.— Monmouthshire / Sir Fynwy (@MonmouthshireCC) July 18, 2024
Normal service will resume tomorrow.
If a valid booking reference is provided, residents who had a booking today and could not attend can do so tomorrow without rebooking
