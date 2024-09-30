THE fire that that broke out in Abergavenny Boxing Club last week could have been deliberate according to owner Kieran Gething.
The Union Road West-based club was forced to close its doors after a fire caused extensive damage to the premises at about midnight on Thursday, September 26.
It was believed that the fire’s cause was accidental, but professional boxer and Senedd candidate Kieron Gething has since revealed that the police are investigating a possible arson attack.
“There’s CCTV footage showing someone throwing something through the window and a glass bottle was found inside,” explained Kieran.
The owner believes that an arson attack is the most likely cause and thinks the petrol bomb was thrown through the window but didn’t smash when it hit the floor because of the rubber matting placed everywhere inside the gym. It was enough however to cause considerable damage.
“I’m absolutely gutted beyond belief, but at the same time heartbroken, stressed, and pretty much gobsmacked as to why anyone would want to do this," said Kieran.
“The police asked me if I had any ideas who could be responsible and I was just left scratching my head. I know I’ve been pretty outspoken in my political views but the thought of anyone targeting me like this individually is something I can’t get my head around.
“The boxing club was set up as a focal point for the community. It’s about bringing people together, helping them achieve their goals and develop as human beings. Why attack it? What the hell have we done?”
Kieran added, “I’ve got a young family to think about, and the stress and worry this has caused my wife is just sickening. I hope to God it’s just stupid kids messing around because the thought of it being someone with more sinister motives doesn’t bear thinking about.”
Kieran told the Chronicle, “As gutting as it is, this sort of thing won’t defeat us because we’ve got the community on our side. The Salvation Centre in Victoria Street has very kindly allowed us to hold any upcoming training sessions there while we aim to restore, refurbish, and repurchase facilities and equipment for the club.”
If you would like to lend your support to Abergavenny Boxing Club and help it get back on its feet again you can donate at their Crowdfunder page.
The police have been contacted by The Chronicle for comment.