THE Monmouth Senedd Member has called on the Welsh Government, local authorities and public bodies to provide more financial support to vital search and rescue charities.
Recently Peter Fox MS visited the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) – a volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity – which, operates at all times of the day to help anyone in distress.
The volunteer-led charity told Mr Fox that a lack of a sustainable funding formula is a serious concern.
Following this, Mr Fox has called on the Welsh Government, local authorities and other public bodies to offer more support.
“SARA is an invaluable service and has been operating for 50 years, working extremely closely with our emergency services,” said Mr Fox. “The volunteer-run charity operates at all hours of the day and all times of the year to help those in distress along the Severn Estuary, on our local rivers as well as providing cliff rescue and land searches.
“But I have been told by SARA that the lack of a sustainable funding is a real matter of concern, as it is for other charities that work with the emergency services. These organisations are entirely reliant upon charitable donations.
“I’m urging the Welsh Government, local authorities and other public bodies to come together to provide more support to sustain these invaluable services.”