MONMOUTHSHIRE residents affected by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh can apply for financial support through the Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme administered by local councils on behalf of the Welsh Government.
This initiative aims to assist households that have experienced significant damage due to flooding.The scheme was launched at the end of 2024, and payments have already been made to households that have successfully applied for the grant.Households with insurance can receive £500, while uninsured households are eligible for £1,000.
To apply for this funding, residents need to fill out a short application form: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/financial-support-for-monmouthshire-residents/The application process closes on Wednesday, February 19.
For assistance with the application, residents are encouraged to contact the Contact Centre at 01633 644644.Eligibility criteria include:
- The property must be the applicant's primary residence.
- The internal living spaces of the home (such as living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, etc.) must have been flooded as a direct result of Storm Bert or Storm Darragh.
- Flooding related to gardens, garages, outbuildings, porches, and similar structures is not eligible for assistance.
- Only owners or occupiers of residential properties can apply; landlords, empty properties, and second homes are excluded from this scheme.
Residents who cannot return to their homes due to flooding may qualify for council tax relief for up to six months. To apply for this relief, please contact the Shared Revenues Service via email at [email protected] or by calling 01633 644630.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "The storms at the end of 2024 caused significant disruption throughout our county, damaging many residents' properties. If you have been affected, the Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme is available to help you, and our teams are ready to provide assistance."
To find out more about the scheme, please visit: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/financial-support-for-monmouthshire-residents/