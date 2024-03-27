Wales & West Utilities will undertake a small section of work which will bring gas upgrade work to a close in Crickhowell.
The gas emergency and pipeline service will start work on April 8 and should finish by the end of June. The work is part of scheme, which was undertaken in 2022, to upgrade over 3,000 metres of gas pipes .
To plan the work Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Powys Council and North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency and it has been agreed that multi-way traffic lights will be in place on Brecon Road and Llanbedr Road for the duration. Traffic management will not be in operation during the May bank holiday weekends.
Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman is managing this gas pipe upgrade work. He said:“The final section of work will bring our work in Crickhowell to a close.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.