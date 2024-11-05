THE journey between Abergavenny and Hereford is set to more than double in length for some residents, as the A465 at Llangua closes for a week while essential works take place.
The A465 will be closed on the Herefordshire side of the Welsh border at Llangua Bridge from Prow, footpath Kd3 to the Gwent boundary, Powys from November 18, with work expected to be finished within five nights.
Herefordshire Council says it intends to make a temporary road closure order for the stretch of road to allow for vehicle restraint system works to be carried out.
The alternative route for those affected by the proposal is via the A465 A40, A4137, A49 and back onto the A465 and vice versa - a trip of more than 50 miles taking almost an hour and a half for drivers heading from the Welsh side of the closure to the English side.