FEES paid to some foster carers will more than double as a council aims to reduce its use of private agencies.
More than 200 children from Monmouthshire are placed with foster carers either recruited directly by the county council or placed through private agencies which costs the authority in additional charges.
In its upcoming budget the Labour-led council is planning to put an extra £6.2 million towards adults and children’s social care, a 10 per cent increase, taking its total budget to £75.4m – the largest single area of council spending.
Ben Callard, the cabinet member for finance, said 2025/26 will be the first year social care has overtaken education as the largest spending service.
The Labour councillor told members of the performance and overview scrutiny committee: “It has been a long time coming but it has finally broken that threshold.”
Social service, and children’s services in particular, have regularly been over budget throughout the year and the council is also planning savings including £1.8m worth by changing the way children’s services work.
It has already opened a home for care leavers, in Caldicot, and plans to establish another property in Abergavenny and brought a house in Monmouth, last year, to use as a small children’s home.
The intention is opening its own homes will mean it doesn’t have to use expensive private placements and young people can be housed closer to home. It is also preparing for new Welsh regulations to eliminate private profit from children’s care.
As a result it also aims to recruit more of its own foster carers and is proposing to increase the fees and allowances paid to them, which Cllr Callard said will cost an extra £300,000 this year but is intended to be “cost neutral”.
Usk independent member Meirion Howells welcomed increased payments and asked if it will be paid directly to families.
Green Party councillor Ian Chandler, the cabinet member for social care, confirmed it will be paid directly and said rates would be “very closely comparable” with those paid by independent agencies but said it is difficult for the council to know for sure as private agencies “keep that information confidential”.
Cllr Chandler added: “It is still a saving to the council as we don’t just pay foster carers we pay the agencies a significant amount on top of that.”
It was acknowledged by Cllr Chandler it will take time for savings to be realised as the council recruits more of its own families which it does with Foster Wales and councillors were urged to share the council’s promotion material and talk to residents about the benefits of being a foster carer. Cllr Chandler said foster carers know the contribution they make to caring for the “most vulnerable” children.
Fees will raise from £61, £72 and £92 per week to £100, £150 and £200 and allowances will also be adjusted. Different level fees are paid according to the amount of training carers have received with the council keen to encourage carers to undertake further training.