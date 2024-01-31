Fay Jones MP has thanked Selaine Saxby MP for raising the tragic case of a Crickhowell student fatally injured last year in a road collision, in a Westminster debate.
The Westminster Hall debate, held yesterday (Tuesday), was focussed on victims of road traffic offences and the criminal justice system. Throughout the debate, concerns were highlighted around the often slow and inadequate sentencing of dangerous drivers and the critical need to better protect vulnerable road users.
27-year-old Harry Webb was killed by a reckless driver in Hackney last September in a 20mph limit zone, as he was cycling to the swimming baths. The car driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Harry’s parents, based in Crickhowell, have been advised that the case is unlikely to reach court until 2025.
"However, that was not the case and if someone is charged - and there is no indication that they have been - it is regrettable that the case will not come to court until 2025.
"If someone is charged and found guilty, a criminally reckless driver will have been allowed behind the wheel until then.
"Harry’s parents have emphasised that perpetrators of road violence who have caused death or life-changing injuries often receive shockingly low sentences; their case is not the only one."
Following the debate, Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones said: “I’m really grateful to Selaine Saxby MP for raising the tragic case of Harry Webb yesterday. Harry was killed by a reckless driver in Hackney last year and his parents, based in Crickhowell, have been advised that the case is unlikely to reach court until 2025.
“It is an important debate which has highlighted the concerns shared by Harry's parents and many others around slow and inadequate sentencing and, critically, the need to better protect vulnerable road users.”