A father and son from Govilon will be running the London Marathon to raise money for charity following a personal experience with cancer.
Mark Barrier, 58, and son Harvey, who is 19, will be aiming to complete the 26.2 mile route around the English capital next weekend with the support of family, friends and the local community all supporting the duo.
Mark was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and says raising awareness of the disease is vital for saving lives.
“Making sure people know what they have got to do so they can protect themselves and others is vital,” he said.
“I hope us running the marathon will help to spread the message further across our local community and beyond, because it is a positive message. I have now beaten it and living proof that it doesn’t have to be a death sentence.”
He said the journey from diagnosis to being told he was in remission was relatively short but a big rollercoaster of emotions.
“I feel like I am back to my normal life after such a big operation and devastation that happened just two years ago,” he recalls.
“The London Marathon is a good vehicle to put the message out there, and it is never too late to raise awareness.”
Son, Harvey, who plays for Abergavenny RFC, is running his first marathon, whilst this will be the sixth time Mark has run the English capital. He says he is proud of his dad and is excited to run alongside him.
“It’s nice because dad will have done six of these and for his last one, I thought it would be special,” he said.
“Especially after what he has been through, and this being the first one since knowing he has had prostate cancer, it’s going to be a good day.”
The pair will be running to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research, a charity which advances research and treatments to create a future where prostate cancer no longer threatens lives.
Ted Marriot, the Events and Community Executive for the charity, thanks Mark and Harvey for their efforts in furthering their ambition.
“We can create a world free from the impact of prostate cancer, but we can only do that with the generous support of our fundraisers,” he said.
“We are so excited to cheer Mark and Harvey on come Sunday, April 27 and want to say a big thank you to them for all of their hard work and everyone who has contributed to their fundraising efforts.”
They will be running alongside celebrities such as fitness influencer, Joe Wicks, and radio DJ, Chris Evans. The pair would like to thank the local community and their sponsors for their support.
Martyn and Jackie (Richmond Accountancy), Suzy and John (Judd Brothers), Owen (O.D Electrical), Vince, Neil and Andrew (Plumb Centre), Tom and the team at Sinclair Land Rover, Ken (Vision Computers), Worcester Bosch, Craig Walters Heating and Plumbing, Viv and Heather (Parrys Property), M. Pepler Plumbing and Heating and Sarah from Beacon Park Cottages.