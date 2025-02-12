Speaking of the impact of the changes on her dairy farm, NFU Cymru Next Generation Group member Carys Jones said: “I farm in partnership with my parents and we were planning a programme of reinvestment to expand our dairy enterprise, producing more milk and more food for the British public. But these planned tax changes have had huge implications for our business and how we plan going forwards; they’re going to cripple our business. We’re now looking at potentially changing that reinvestment programme and reducing livestock production going forward.”