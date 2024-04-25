NFU Cymru has raised its concerns about the impact of the recent wet weather with the new Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, urging for an empathetic and flexible approach to assist the industry in navigating these short-term challenges. We also recognize, however, the important role which retailers have to play in helping the industry to withstand this latest crisis. Together with the other UK farming unions, we are asking the major retailers to support our members by implementing the following measures: steadfast commitment to local sourcing; fair supply chains; flexibility on product specification; rapid payment of suppliers; and promotion of local suppliers.