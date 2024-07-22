The Welsh Farm Safety Partnership, alongside Lantra Cymru has created a new e-learning course. 'Children on Farms' will give you guidance on keeping children safe on your farm during the upcoming summer holidays.
Children on Farms, a new e-learning course from Lantra, will give you guidance on keeping children safe on your farm during the upcoming summer holidays.
This course, which takes approximately 45 minutes to complete, provides participants with the knowledge and tools to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for the whole family.
The course covers a wide range of child safety topics on the farm, including legal responsibilities, vehicle safety (tractors, ATVs), fall prevention, and hazard management around harmful equipment and substances. He also stresses the importance of creating a safety checklist on the farm.
Kevin Thomas Director of Lantra Cymru said; "Lantra understands the importance of children on family farms and fully supports the need for the next generation to be keenly interested in the day-to-day work of the farm, but it must be done with regard to innocence. Lantra is fully committed to farm safety, especially for children, which is why Lantra has made this course free for everyone to complete".
This timely resource is perfect for busy farmers who want to be proactive about child safety ahead of the summer holidays.
A toolkit on child safety has also been created to underline the safety of children on farms.
Farms can be a dangerous place for children. Young children need a safe play area separate from the work zones, and for older children (under 16), any visit to the workplace must be planned, closely supervised by a non-working adult, and be for educational purposes.
Everyone on the farm has a responsibility to protect vulnerable children because of their age and physical and mental immaturity.
Vehicles and machinery present the greatest risk to children and are probably the areas of farm life that are most attractive to older children.
Meleri Jones, Farming Associate Health and Safety Co-ordinator, says, "It's important to keep safety in mind when children are on the farm – you don't want to live regretfully."
For more information on child safety on farms, visit the Farming Connect website https://businesswales.gov.wales/farmingconnect/cy/busnes/iechyd-diogelwch; or to complete the Children on Farm e-learning module, visit https://www.lantra.co.uk/product/35531