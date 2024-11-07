While Huw now looks after the day-to-day running of the farm, his parents are still involved in farm and community life. During the summer, along with a number of local farmers, Glasnant assisted the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) with a curlew project. The farmers involved are farming in a sustainable way and in doing so providing a hospitable environment for the curlews to nest. He is also part of the Talybont on Usk Livestock Market Committee.