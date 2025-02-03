British Wool has announced that shearing courses are now live on its website with an experienced team of instructors running more than 100 courses between April and August this year, offering tuition in machine and blade shearing, and wool handling.
Shearing courses are designed to develop good techniques and shearing practice from the outset. Courses cover key topics relating to shearing such as health and safety, the shearing environment, equipment, shearing technique, and care for your wool.
Courses are recognised across the world and tailored to individual levels of ability – from an absolute beginner (Blue Seal) to an advanced stage (Gold Seal). Course content is designed to achieve several individual objectives - from shearing your flock more efficiently and effectively, building foundations for career entry opportunities, and supporting entry at global competitions of the highest standards.
British Wool has machine shearing and wool handling courses to suit all classes of trainees but anyone wanting an Advanced machine shearing course should contact Emma Jagger or Richard Schofield by emailing [email protected] to obtain a booking on code.
One-day machine and blade shearing on-farm training courses are also available ranging from those having no experience to professional shearers traveling the world.
As in previous years, British Wool launched its exclusive training offer for young farmers in January providing an opportunity for YFC members. This year this exclusive offer has been extended to include all young farmers, regardless of level and how many courses they have previously attended. A young farmer can benefit from 50 per cent off British Wool Shearing Courses for the duration of their membership. This offer includes participation in both machine and blade shearing courses.
Gwion Evans, British Wool Ambassador and World Champion shearer says: “I sheared my first ever sheep at home at 12 years of age. My dad taught me who was always keen on shearing, I also attended British Wool shearing courses. Attending courses is always a good way to learn and working with experienced instructors benefits you hugely in developing your knowledge and technique - my brother Gareth is now an instructor on the British Wool courses.”