Climate change poses huge risks to food security. The evidence in this new report backs up the UK’s first Food Security Report in 2021(1) which concluded the biggest medium to long term risk to the UK’s domestic production comes from climate change and other environmental pressures. Extreme weather has a negative effect on livestock and therefore food produced. Another key area of concern is the fruit and vegetable sector, with imports largely sourced from climate-impacted parts of the world. More diverse farming systems with mixed rotations could help lessen reliance on imports and exposure to climatic impacts on the supply of fruit and vegetables.