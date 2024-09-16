In the last week high value items, including quad bikes, trailers and power tools have been stolen from properties.As a result, police are advising the farming community to take some simple steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglaries or thefts.Inspector Suzanne Lloyd said:“I would encourage residents to ensure that their property is secure and valuables are protectively marked and locked away.”“If you take the time to assess the security of your property, follow some useful advice and take positive action, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim”