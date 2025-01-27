Mr Bradshaw said: “This OBR report confirms what we have repeatedly warned since Budget Day; that it will be older farmers who will be hardest hit by the government’s misguided family farm tax. One minute they were advised to keep their farms until death to pass them on to the next generation, the next they’re left knowing that if they live beyond April 2026 when the measures come in, their children may have to break up or sell the farm. What an appalling position to put elderly people in.