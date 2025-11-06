NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Usk Agency recently nominated local charity, Blood Bikes Wales, to receive a donation of £7,899 from NFU Mutual’s national £2.33million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.
The leading rural insurer launched this fund, now in its sixth year, to help local frontline charities across the country. The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £4m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2025, to support frontline services in rural communities.
To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed to where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies, with more than 280 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.
This donation has enabled Blood Bikes Wales to cover the full running costs for two of their motorcycles based in Cwmbran for an entire year. These motorcycles are vital for delivering critical services, enabling the team to reach those in need swiftly and efficiently.
Mark Naylor, East Trustee at Blood Bikes Wales, said: “By funding fuel, maintenance, insurance, and operational expenses, this kind donation will ensure these vehicles remain on the road, directly impacting lives in our community. The generosity from NFU Mutual’s Usk Agency can make a tangible difference, keeping our mission moving forward.”
Jeremy Tancock, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Usk Agency, added: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated Blood Bikes Wales for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community. We were also delighted to have been able to host the team in our marquee at the Usk Show, where they put on an excellent display and were able to promote their activity to our customers and members.
The purpose of NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund is to support local frontline charities who are providing essential services to people in our community, and our agency felt that Blood Bikes Wales was a very deserving cause to champion.”
Blood Bikes Wales is a 100 per cent volunteer charity based in Wales, providing a completely free courier service to the NHS delivering blood samples, plasma, donated human milk, documents and other items all over Wales.
The Blood Bikes movement itself began in London in the 1960s when it was realised that the fastest way to negotiate traffic was by motorbike. and the charity moved into Wales in 2011 and today works in six NHS trusts across the country including Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Powys Teaching Health Board and is only one part of a network of more than 30 similar volunteer groups across the UK and Ireland, most of whom are affiliated with the Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes (NABB) that represents the blood bike movement collectively.
Riders transport not only blood, but also x-rays, medication and breastmilk as required. For long journeys a relay approach is taken, sometimes involving coordination between several Blood Bikes groups to get across the country
