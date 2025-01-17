Monmouthshire farmers will put on a fine display in Abergavenny on Saturday, January 25 as part of the NFU’s Farming Day of Unity.
The Farming Day of Unity will see farmers from across the UK participate in events in their respective town centres to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign and provide an opportunity for the public to show their local support. The upcoming event in Abergavenny is expected to be one of hundreds being held across Britain to show MPs and Minister that UK agriculture is united in rejecting the government’s inheritance tax changes.
Emma Robinson, NFU Cymru Monmouthshire County Chair, explained: “As farmers we are used to being able to adapt to most things, however the proposed UK Government changes to the Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) are a step too far.
“We want to feed people and these changes will jeopardise farming families here in Monmouthshire and the rest of the UK. We cannot risk our home food supply where our consumers are already stretched to the limit financially. We cannot risk losing home food production and those who are dedicated to keeping food available.
“We have been overwhelmed by the support from Cotteswold Dairy, Monmouthshire Council and Abergavenny Town Council to let us bring our positive farming display to the town . Members of the public can find us in Upper Brewery Yard from 11am – 2pm. Please come and have a chat and show your support.”