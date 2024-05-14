“There is a need to consider the practicality, suitability and burden associated with the universal actions and scheme requirements that have been proposed by Welsh Government. NFU Cymru has suggested alternative ways in which we believe the outcomes that Welsh Government wishes to achieve through the 17 universal actions and two scheme requirements can be achieved. We believe there is an opportunity to rationalise both the number of actions and the requirements within these actions whilst delivering a scheme that supports our ambitions as a nation in relation to food, climate, nature and communities.”