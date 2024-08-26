“Between April 2023 and March 2024 over 11,000 cattle were slaughtered across Wales because of this terrible disease. We are now seeing bovine TB spread into parts of Wales which were traditionally considered lower risk. We are seeing more TB breakdowns and more herds living under TB restrictions. It does not feel to farmers in Wales like the current approach is working. Welsh Government has an ambition for Wales to be TB free by 2041. NFU Cymru wants to believe this is possible, but we have long said that for this ambition to be achieved, we must implement a comprehensive eradication strategy in Wales that deals with the disease wherever it exists.