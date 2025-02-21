NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor County Chairman Rob Powell, who helped organise the rural community support day and opened the event on the Royal Welsh Showground, said: “The gathering of tractors and vehicles here today encapsulates just how wide the concern and impact of this proposed policy has spread across rural Wales. Put simply, the growth of the rural economy is reliant upon profitable farming businesses who reinvest those profits in the local community. UK Government’s proposed changes to APR and BPR puts the future of so many Welsh farms in jeopardy, resulting in a contraction of farming expenditure that has a significant knock-on effect for those rural businesses who count farmers amongst their customers. For many of those rural businesses who have attended today, the impacts are already being felt with farmer confidence plummeting and investment on many farms being shelved given this high level of uncertainty. UK Government cannot ignore the impact of this ill-considered policy on farmers and the stifling effect it is having on the wider rural economy.”