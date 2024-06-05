The new NFU Cymru Water Quality Review Group will support the development of NFU Cymru’s policy position in relation to the review of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations. It will provide a platform to gather cross sectoral evidence and feedback on the implementation of the Regulations which were introduced in 2021 (with transitional periods for some measures), together with any specific Welsh Government proposals for further changes. NFU Cymru President Aled Jones has invited Ceredigion dairy farmer and NFU Cymru Dairy Board Vice Chair Martin Griffiths to chair the group.