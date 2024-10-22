At the Welsh Dairy Show held at Nantyci, NFU Cymru is calling on Welsh Government and consumers to back Welsh dairy farming to give the sector a much-needed confidence boost. This call comes as figures from AHDB show that over the last five years, 17 per cent of dairy farmers in Wales have chosen to exit the industry.
NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chairman Jonathan Wilkinson said: “The Welsh dairy sector provides climate friendly quality and nutritious milk 365 days of the year to consumers in Wales and further afield. The sector is a hive of economic activity and is worth over £850 million to the Welsh economy, accounting for almost half of the gross output of Welsh agricultural production. It also generates significant employment and supports significant employment beyond the farmgate.
“Despite the market showing some signs of improvement, dairy farmers are struggling to find the confidence to make the decisions necessary to drive their businesses forward. Farmers are being asked to make significant capital investment in their farm to comply with environmental legislation and continuing to battle the devastating impacts of bovine TB. This is against the backdrop of uncertainty as they continue to question if the proposed SFS scheme will be an attractive and viable option for the sector and high interest rates and rising input costs..
“Against this backdrop of uncertainty, it is not surprising that over 280 dairy farms in Wales have turned off their milking parlours over the last five years. We know the demand for dairy products around the world continues to grow and the sector offers a wealth of opportunities, but to ensure the next generation of Welsh dairy farmers have a prosperous future, the sector must have the confidence to invest in the here and now. This is why we are encouraging consumers to back our Welsh dairy farmers by looking for the Welsh flag when they are shopping or enjoying dairy products out of the home. We also urge our government to work with NFU Cymru to address the challenges we face and to listen to the Welsh dairy industry to safeguard the continued production of quality, nutritious and climate friendly milk in Wales.”