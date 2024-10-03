NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual are once again on the lookout to find a ‘livestock champion’ working within the agricultural industry in Wales.
Looking for its 10th winner, the Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award seeks to spotlight dedicated, committed and enthusiastic livestock persons from all across Wales. The award winner will receive a top prize of £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal trophy.
Rob Lewis, Chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, who will judge on behalf of NFU Cymru, said: “In Wales we have some of the best quality beef and sheep in the world, produced to the highest animal health and welfare standards. This award aims to celebrate excellence amongst Welsh livestock producers.
“We want to recognise the key role an exceptional livestock person can make to a livestock farm, and to the Welsh livestock industry as a whole. Potential winners will be judged on their management of the flock/herd, their animal health planning, breeding programme, their stock handling skills, how they incorporate health and safety into their day-to-day activities on-farm and their vision for the future of the industry.”
Mike Thomas, Builth Wells NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary, who will be judging the award on behalf of NFU Mutual said: “Welsh farmers are amongst the best stockpeople across the world and this competition does a great job in showcasing and celebrating their skills.
“During challenging times for livestock farmers, it’s vital that these skills are maintained and are able to thrive for future generations, and, as the leading rural insurer in Wales, NFU Mutual is delighted to be sponsoring the award again.”
Last year’s winner was Mark Davies, from Crosswell, Eglwyswrw who was announced as the winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award 2023 at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd.
Having grown up on his family farm at the foot of the Preseli Mountains Mark travelled to New Zealand to further his experience. buying his current farm alongside his wife Catherine when he returned
The couple developed the business to maximise the value of the stock they had and to supply the market and they now have a herd of pedigree Limousin cattle.
The closing date for this year’s entries is Monday, October 28 and the winner will be announced at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on Monday, November 25
If you are interested in entering the award or putting a nomination forward for someone you know, please visit theNFU Cymru websiteto download an application form. Alternatively, you can email Clare Williams at[email protected]or telephone the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.