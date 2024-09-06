We are at a crucial time for Welsh farming, as the UK Government seeks to agree further free trade deals with countries around the world. Sheep farmers face challenges from deals already agreed with Australia and New Zealand, which could see sizeable increases in lamb imports coming into the UK tariff-free. This would undercut many sheep farmers who are working with ever-increasing costs of production and face changes to government support schemes. NFU Cymru continues to remind our governments in Cardiff and Westminster of the importance of the sector to Wales and the need for policy and trade agreements that will ensure a productive and profitable future for our sector.