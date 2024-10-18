This comes as Welsh Government’s four-yearly review of these regulations gets underway and as part of this review, NFU Cymru has been asking members for their feedback on their own experiences of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations and associated record keeping, in the form of a survey. The survey, which is an initiative of the union’s Water Quality Review Group, seeks farmer perspectives of the regulations, whether that be record keeping, the slurry and silage storage requirements, the nitrogen limits or the closed periods, as well as their experiences of inspections and dealing with the various regulatory and planning authorities.