NFU Cymru is looking for proactive, enthusiastic young farmers to be part of a new intake for the Next Generation Development Group.
Farmers aged 40 and under, from all sectors, from all counties of Wales are invited to apply to join the group and to represent the future of the industry. In addition to working with NFU Cymru Policy Advisers and officeholders, on key issues such as future food and farming policy, members of the group will also get the opportunity to meet with key figures within government and the agri-food supply chain.
The group not only provides an opportunity to engage with top decision makers, but also the opportunity to network with fellow younger farmers and groups across the UK.
The group meets around four times a year to discuss key issues affecting young farmers. There are plans to visit both Cardiff Bay and Westminster to meet politicians, policy makers and to get to the heart of decision making for the Welsh agricultural industry. The scheme also offers a great opportunity to learn more about the industry and the role of the union.
The schedule is flexible to meet the needs and interests of the group, but previous groups have undertaken activities including a visit to Cardiff to the Senedd and Welsh Government offices; a visit to Westminster which included a tour of the Houses of Parliament, a visit to a London based City Farm and the US Embassy; a trip to Aberystwyth University where we visited IBERS, the vet school and the TB Centre of Excellence; and also visited Castell Howell’s main depot in Carmarthenshire, to discuss public procurement and a variety of farm tours to name a few.
The next generation is the lifeblood of Welsh farming and NFU Cymru is committed to working with the younger members of the industry. Our Next Generation Development Group has been a great working group for ideas on the future of the industry and has enjoyed real traction with policy makers. Being part of NFU Cymru’s Next Generation Development Group is a great opportunity to get your voice heard and to meet people from across the agriculture industry. I really encourage any NFU Cymru members that are interested in this fantastic opportunity to please complete an application without delay. We look forward to hearing from you.
If you are interested in applying, or know someone that is, please complete the application form which can be found on the NFU Cymru website. The deadline for applications is Friday 28th February 2025. Following the first-stage online application, shortlisted candidates will be invited to a virtual Microsoft Teams call during the week commencing 17th March.
The programme will run for a two-year term commencing with an induction at the end of April 2025.