After months of silence, punctuated only by the whistle of the wind, I long for the return and song of the skylarks. There is no sound quite like it. It’s the soundtrack to the thaw, to better, drier and warmer days ahead. To hear a skylark hovering invisible against a pale blue sky is to be reminded that despite the poaching and the puddles, the land is waking up. While the lush lowlands might see the emerald green of early growth, there is something deeply rewarding about watching the hardy fescue and moor-grasses wake up on our high ground. It’s the signal that the hungry gap between the lean period where the silage stocks are starting to look worryingly low is finally closing.