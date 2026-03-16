The publication last week of the Position Paper from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board has once again brought the issue of bovine TB in Wales into sharp focus. The report makes it clear that a “step change” in urgency, focus and resources will be needed if Wales is to have any realistic chance of meeting its target of achieving Officially TB Free status by 2041.
For many farmers, this will come as little surprise. Bovine TB has been a constant pressure on Welsh farms for years, bringing financial strain, movement restrictions and the emotional difficulty of losing animals that farmers have invested years of work into breeding and rearing.
What the Position Paper does provide is a clear acknowledgement that current progress simply is not enough. If Wales is serious about eradicating TB, then the approach must evolve and accelerate.
A key element within the paper is the emphasis on a more holistic, evidence-based strategy. TB is a complicated disease and tackling it requires more than a single policy lever. Effective progress will rely on a combination of measures that work together - strong disease controls, practical on-farm measures and policies that reflect the realities facing farming businesses.
The recognition that the economic sustainability of family farms must be considered alongside disease control is particularly important. TB policies do not exist in isolation. They have real consequences for businesses, rural communities and the wellbeing of farmers who are already working under immense pressure.
The work of the TB Technical Advisory Group and the Programme Board has played an important role in shaping the discussion in recent years. Their independent advice, informed by science and engagement with the industry, provides a valuable platform for developing practical and effective policies.
Another key point raised in the paper is the need for proper resourcing. Eradicating a disease as complex as bovine TB cannot be done without the necessary capacity within government. Clear communication, well-resourced departments and a robust long-term plan will all be essential if progress is to be made.
Looking ahead, the next Welsh Government will need to take the findings of this Position Paper seriously. Farmers need to see a renewed determination to tackle TB and move Wales closer to the goal of eradication. For those living with the consequences of the disease, progress cannot come soon enough.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.