So, what can pupils expect to learn? The live lessons, hosted by two dairy farmers, Angharad and Anna, will be around 45 minutes long, and they will include an insight into various farming jobs - such as bringing cows into the parlour, cow health, milking and finally, making ice-cream. Pupils will also get an insight into beekeeping and the benefits of pollinators on farm, as well as an insight into a research laboratory and a fruit growing farm. At the end of the lesson, pupils will get the chance to ask the farmers any questions they may have.