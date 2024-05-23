NFU Cymru has once again organised a week-long campaign of activities to promote all that’s great about Welsh food and farming to politicians, stakeholders and the wider public. This year Welsh Farming Week begins on Monday, June, 17 with campaign activities being held throughout the week.
As part of this year’s Welsh Farming Week, NFU Cymru, along with NFU Education, are streaming two food and farming live lessons to schools across Wales on Wednesday, June 19. These FREE lessons, which are aimed at key stage 2/progressions step 2 & 3 pupils, will be available in both English (11am) and Welsh (2pm) and will be a way of bringing the farmyard into the classroom, with an opportunity for every primary school in Wales to join the learning in an interactive way.
Using NFU Education’s expertise, we aim to provide a bespoke live lesson offering here in Wales, making the learning experience inclusive to every pupil whether in an English or Welsh speaking class. Last year, thousands of pupils engaged with our lessons which helped to further promote the Welsh language.
So, what can pupils expect to learn? The live lessons, hosted by two dairy farmers, Angharad and Anna, will be around 45 minutes long, and they will include an insight into various farming jobs - such as bringing cows into the parlour, cow health, milking and finally, making ice-cream. Pupils will also get an insight into beekeeping and the benefits of pollinators on farm, as well as an insight into a research laboratory and a fruit growing farm. At the end of the lesson, pupils will get the chance to ask the farmers any questions they may have.
To enhance the learning experience, curriculum-aligned, bilingual resources will also be made available to schools, with cross-curricular tasks providing an extension to the live lesson learning.
It is a free event for all schools to attend and you can register by visiting: nfueducationlive.com. Please make your teacher friends and local schools aware of this fantastic free resource. The feedback we had from pupils and teachers last year was outstanding. Everyone at NFU Cymru is very excited about the live lesson offering to children this year, so we’re eager to ensure as many pupils as possible are able to enjoy it.
In addition to the live lessons, keep your eyes peeled for other public-facing Welsh Farming Week events and activities organised by NFU Cymru throughout the week.