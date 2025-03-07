Members in attendance then heard from Gwesyn Davies, the new owner of Ellis Eggs about his journey into the poultry industry. He told the audience that in 2021 he had no hens, now he has 240,000 hens, across a total of nine farms. He is also a fourth-generation sheep and beef farmer. He told members that the most important lesson about expanding a business is to trust your staff and that employing the right people is key to a successful business.