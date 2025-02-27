Inheritance Tax unsurprisingly dominated the Conference, with Defra Secretary Steve Reed taking to the stage for the political session. He stressed his respect for the NFU and British farming, but said he could not give farmers the answer they were looking for on the tax. NFU Cymru members in attendance reminded Steve Reed that the inheritance tax issue is overshadowing everything because it makes it impossible to plan ahead and make the long-term investments required to deliver a productive, profitable and progressive farming industry.