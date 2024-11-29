In his announcement last week, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said that Welsh Government had made the change after listening to feedback from farmers and unions. In our view this is a positive step forward, and also a good endorsement of the discussions we have been having in the Ministerial Roundtable and Carbon Sequestration groups, both of which I am a member. Many farmers in Wales can and will plant trees, where it constitutes ‘the right tree in the right place’, to help Welsh Government reach its tree planting aspirations, but the recent changes to the scheme better reflect the challenges that different farming businesses face. Welsh Government Ministers and officials have always said that the scheme could not be deemed a success work if it is not accessible to everyone, and this change certainly feels like the new framework will now be more enticing for many of farmers.