Last week, NFU Cymru held its annual conference at The Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells amid what has been, once again, a very challenging and uncertain time for Welsh farmers.
Every year the conference begins with a video showcasing the work of the union over the course of the last 12 months, and this serves to reflect the volume of issues Welsh farmers are facing and how NFU Cymru is supporting them and lobbying on their behalf. A snapshot of this year’s video detailed our work as part of the Sustainable Farming Scheme consultation, where we engaged with over 6,000 members and highlighted the potential job losses resulting from the proposals with a memorable display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd.
The showreel also displayed our work in supporting our members in the midst of severe wet weather and its impact not only on food production, but the increased challenges it has posed to farmers in meeting the latest storage requirements in the government’s water quality regulations.
Our ongoing lobbying underlining the devastating impact of bovine TB was also included, as well as the more recent work carried out by the union and its members in demonstrating the catastrophic effect of the government’s budgetary changes to inheritance tax and the toll this will take on Welsh family farms.
There is not the room in this column for me to do justice to each topic and work area that deserves a mention, but suffice to say I always feel immensely proud giving my opening conference address after this impressive video has been played. It is the perfect example of just how much can be achieved – year-on-year - by a relatively small number of professional staff working in harmony with passionate, engaged farming members to fight for what’s best for our farmers and the next generation, too.
As well as highlighting the issues of the year, the conference also gives us an opportunity to celebrate success. I was honoured to be able to present the Morgan family from Talybont-on-Usk, near Brecon, with this year’s NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award. The title recognises the farm’s commitment to farming in an environmentally and economically viable way, as well as playing its part in the social and cultural wellbeing of the local community. Well done again to Glasnant, Linda, Huw and Claire!
The conference itself was once again a huge success and with a full room of attendees in place to listen to expert speakers from across the political spectrum, the food chain and academia. Highlights from the event can be found on NFU Cymru’s website and social media channels, as well as the union’s Farming Wales member magazine.