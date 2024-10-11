This forthcoming budget will be critical to Welsh agriculture and NFU Cymru will continue to make the case for an adequate agricultural support budget and why there should not be any changes to agricultural property relief. We do however know that MPs are often more responsive to communications they receive from their constituents on various issues, and I would therefore urge you to contact your MP directly on these issues between now and the end of the month in order to help NFU Cymru’s efforts to secure an adequate budget and to resist any changes to the inheritance tax treatment of agriculture.