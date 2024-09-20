We have been fortunate enough to go to a number of conferences this year. It has been important to be able to meet with politicians from rural and urban backgrounds , sharing our concerns over the current proposals for Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). We have used and continue to use these events as an opportunity to push forward our key ask of Government; that is an agricultural budget that allows us to be able to meet our ambitions to be world leading in the production of climate friendly food against a backdrop where nature is thriving on our farms. Farmers are being asked to deliver more than ever before in terms of food, climate, and nature and it is only right that there is adequate budget in place to deliver this.