This year’s conference, which is again kindly sponsored by Wynnstay Plc, will take place on Thursday 12th September at Glan Elan, Rhayader, by kind permission of Rob Lewis, Chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board and his family. The event will begin at 10am with tea and coffee and will focus on sustainable livestock systems with keynote speaker Professor Michael Lee, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University. It will also look at building sustainable supply chains for food and fibre, with a panel of supply chain representatives; and discuss sustainable farming in practice, with a farmer panel highlighting the economic, environmental, social and cultural contributions of farming to Wales.