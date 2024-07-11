Monday, July 22 to Thursday, July 25 sees the return of Europe’s largest agricultural show – the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells. For four days the agricultural stage will be filled with the world’s media, politicians from Cardiff Bay, Westminster and further afield, as well as well-known celebrities and more than 240,000 visitors and 8,000 animals that descend on the Llanelwedd showground for an occasion that celebrates the very best in Welsh agriculture.