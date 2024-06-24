We also held an online live lesson, with thousands of school children across the country taking part. Along with NFU Education, NFU Cymru streamed food and farming live lessons to schools, bringing the farmyard to the classroom in both English and Welsh for children aged between seven and 11-years-old. This year’s lessons were focused on dairy and with two dairy farmer hosts in Angharad Edwards and Anna Bowen, the pupils learnt about various farming practices including bringing the cows into the parlour, milking, making ice cream and also visiting a beekeeper to talk about the benefits of pollinators on farm. There was also a live on-farm question and answer session, which was a great success.