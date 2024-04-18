Farmers look after 70% of the UK’s countryside and many public footpaths cross through their land. This means it is vital that we establish measures to ensure that livestock, members of the public and their dogs are all kept safe. We want people to enjoy the countryside and see where their food is produced, but owners must do this responsibly. Livestock worrying and dog attacks can lead to the serious injury or death of farm animals, as well as causing significant emotional and financial stress to the farmers who see their animals suffering.