Due to the drop in temperature and reduced midge activity, the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed the UK is in the seasonally low vector period for bluetongue virus which came into place from 12 noon on 21st January. This means the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the disease have been eased by Defra.
Defra has confirmed that the Restricted Zone (RZ) currently in place across affected regions along the east and south coast of England will remain in place. All animals moving out of the RZ will still require a pre-movement test unless going direct to slaughter or to a dedicated slaughter market.
Bluetongue (BTV) affects sheep, cattle and other ruminants. It is a viral disease spread by biting midges. It does not affect humans or food safety – meat and milk from infected animals are also safe to eat and drink.
So what does this mean for Wales?
The requirement for a slaughterhouse to be designated to receive animals from the RZ is removed; subject to a negative pre-movement test, animals can move from the RZ to Scotland and Wales to live, positive animals cannot move to Wales and Scotland; post-movement testing of animals moved out of the RZ to live is no longer required GB wide; and use of insecticides in transport, at approved markets or designated abattoirs is not required.
This means that stock located within the RZ in England may now move into Wales subject to a clear pre-movement test. This is particularly relevant for Welsh farmers who may have sheep away on tack inside the RZ.
There is free pre-movement testing currently available to move animals from England and more information about how to apply can be found: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bluetongue-get-free-testing-for-your-animals.
You should register using the CPH of the holding the animals are on tack at in England.
Timing is critical and farmers will need to plan testing around the up-to-date guidance. If an animal tests positive at the pre-movement test, its movement will be restricted. If an animal tests positive then it is only the positive animal that is restricted, not the whole bunch.
Welsh Government is in the process of confirming if these moves will take place under general or specific movement license.
Bluetongue is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect it, you must report it immediately. Failure to do so is an offence. If you suspect a case in Wales call contact 0300 303 8268.
NFU Cymru continues to work with Welsh Government on its control strategy for BTV.