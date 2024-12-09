Earlier this year we were reminded of the magnitude of the challenge, with Welsh Government data recording over 11,000 animals being slaughtered for TB control in the year up to March 2024 - an increase of 16.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, previous FUW analysis of GB TB statistics show that over the last six years, there has been a mere 0.09% reduction in the number of ‘Not Officially TB Free’ herds in Wales - setting a dismal trajectory for achieving TB freedom.