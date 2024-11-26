Due to this importance, the FUW has taken the opportunity to engage with Welsh Government stakeholder groups over recent months. Through this collaborative approach we’re pleased to have pressed to ensure the removal of the previous 10% tree cover scheme, and replaced with a scheme-wide target and a revised Universal Action. Similarly, the overall number of Universal Actions have been reduced from 17 to 12, and Sites of Special Scientific Interest and areas linked to common land grazing rights will now be eligible for a proportion of the Universal Baseline Payment. These are only some changes within the revised scheme and the FUW looks forward to discussing the full proposals further with members over the coming weeks.