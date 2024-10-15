This week we look forward to celebrating the very best of the dairy sector in Wales as we prepare for the annual Welsh Dairy Show held at Carmarthen Showground on the 22 of October. This is an opportunity to bring farmers, processors, co-operatives, businesses, sector leaders, unions and Government together to discuss the state of the dairy industry, look back on the year and plan for the year ahead.
The myriad of challenges facing the dairy industry has proven terminal for many of our family farms here in Wales. Ironically, the livestock market situated next door to the showground in Carmarthen has seen the dispersal sales of far too many casualties of the endless regulation and challenges that has to be faced.
Unfortunately, for the smaller family farm these challenges are amplified, the economy of scale increasingly disfavours the smaller setup financially or practically in a market where finding those ‘marginal margins’ are ever more important to achieving financial stability.
For generations, farmers have safeguarded these dairy farms across Wales and have passed the traditional family farms from one generation to the next. The history of our most familiar food is clear to see with hundreds of milk stands standing guard over farm lanes and entrances across the countryside.
Over the years the industry has not been shy in progressing and enhancing farm practices to improve the herd to maximise milk production, to boost efficiency and the welfare of these much respected animals.
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) survey into producer numbers in April 2024 reports a 6% decrease in dairy producers compared with the previous year. Yet, the volume of milk produced per farm continued to increase. As an industry we are evolving to having fewer but larger milk producers. What are the implications of this trend on our family farms in Wales?
Rurality and scale can play a substantial role in the availability and affordability of services provided to farming businesses by secondary and tertiary businesses. Unfortunately, evidence of this is becoming increasingly apparent.
In an already challenged Welsh rural economy, these family farms are the backbone of not only other small businesses but the glue that holds the community, schools, chapels, village halls, shops and local pubs together. Not to mention the traditional skills of farm production, the heritage links of rural life and the safeguarding of our native Welsh language.
As a Union, we will continue to remind the Welsh Government and others that our family farms need support to future proof their businesses and infrastructure with affordable and innovative solutions to overcome the plethora of challenges facing the industry. However, where regulatory measures apply, these require a sensible approach that understands the practicalities and limitations of compliance.
We know that the wider public that purchases our produce day in day out value the work done by our family farms in producing quality food and safeguarding the countryside around us. We can not underestimate the importance of ensuring the survival of our family farms here in Wales.
Why not visit the FUW stand at the Welsh Dairy Event, Nantyci Showground, Carmarthen on Tuesday 22 of October for a catch-up over a cuppa.