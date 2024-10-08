Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer - such as prolonged pain, tiredness and fatigue - can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming. Added to that the lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP. That is the reason ‘Nip it in the Bud’ will try and encourage people to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked out.