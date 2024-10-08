It’s been another busy week of farm visits, supporting members with applications and meetings at the Senedd. We are so fortunate to have good health to work hard, enjoy some leisure time (when possible) and live our lives to the full.
As the Farming Community Network (FCN Cymru) launches its campaign to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms within farming and in our rural communities, it makes us think of friends, colleagues and family who we’ve supported during troubled times and health issues.
The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign encourages early detection and making time to see the GP if you notice a change in your health. As farmers, we are our own worst enemy, at times. Already there are not enough hours in the day, a visit to the doctor would be a hindrance and an inconvenience.
But put yourself in your partner, son, daughter, mother or father’s shoes, and think how you would feel if news came to them that cancer had been detected and the outcome could have proved different, if they’d gone to see a doctor sooner? You’d feel a mix of emotions, no doubt. Your health needs to be a priority in life and the FCN’s campaign, a UK-wide partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support will try to convey that message.
Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas. That is one reason why the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, Agricultural Colleges, Young Farmers’ Clubs and others to download or circulate
Linda Jones, National Manager Wales at The Farming Community Network Cymru said: "Research has shown that people living in rural communities often have more advanced cancer when diagnosed and are 5% less likely to survive than people in urban areas.
“Part of this partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support will be to provide opportunities for the voices of those whose lives have been touched by cancer within the agricultural and rural community to be heard. I therefore encourage people to complete our survey and to share their experiences with us.”
Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer - such as prolonged pain, tiredness and fatigue - can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming. Added to that the lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP. That is the reason ‘Nip it in the Bud’ will try and encourage people to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked out.
Ian Rickman, FUW President said: “During our summer shows we’ve hosted FCN representatives at the FUW’s pavilions to share their work and raise the profile of the Macmillan Cancer support there is available to farmers and their families in rural Wales.
“We’re delighted to support the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign and are grateful to FCN and Macmillan for their efforts in engaging with the industry and supporting families going through these challenging times.”
Downloadable resources such as graphics, images and information sheets are available on the FCN website: fcn.org.uk/cancersupport/