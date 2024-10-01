It will come as no surprise to you that the Bluetongue Virus (BTV-3) will be a talking point in our column this week as the first case of BTV-3 was reported in Wales on Friday, 27 September 2024. Surveillance testing identified the virus in three sheep that had moved to Gwynedd from the east of England.
The spreading of any new virus or infection amongst our livestock is a concern. Past experiences of viruses in both people and livestock brings back harrowing and hurtful memories to many of us.
With regards to the Bluetongue virus, it is imperative that all farmers be vigilant and mindful when purchasing and selling livestock especially as the season for selling and purchasing breeding stock is in full swing. We must help ourselves to try and mitigate the spread of this virus which travels within the midge population at this time of year.
At present, a BTV-3 Restricted Zone has been imposed upon much of the east side of England, due to the virus actively circulating in these small flies carrying Bluetongue.
Ian Rickman, FUW President says: “Precautions must be taken if you intend to purchase livestock from areas that border the Restricted Zone, in the east of England, due to the fluid movement of the small flies, midges, that carry BTV-3.”
Bluetongue is a disease that by law, needs to be reported to government officials via veterinary practices. It affects ruminants such as sheep and cattle and is spread by biting midges, carrying the virus from one animal to another. BTV causes fever, crusting and ulcers around the nose and mouth, swollen head and lameness, and in extreme cases it causes abortions and death. However, some of these signs are not always present.
The FUW President was keen to emphasise as he discussed the issue in the media: “It is important to note that the Bluetongue Virus does not affect people or the safety of meat and dairy products.
“We do, as an industry, need to be vigilant to the role that we play in preventing the spreading of this virus, especially in areas that are currently free from disease.
“We need to be mindful when sourcing our livestock, understanding that the virus is spread by midges but can also be transmitted through infected semen and embryos, and raising awareness of the clinical signs of infection in our animals.”
If you have any concerns with regards to your livestock, please contact your veterinary practice who can advise and guide you, and contact your local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) office on 0300 303 8268 if you suspect Bluetongue. APHA officials will then investigate suspected cases.
As always, your FUW County Officers are on hand to offer any support or guidance you may need. Let’s support each other, as we always do, during such challenging times that face our rural businesses and communities.