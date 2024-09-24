The British Heart Foundation agrees that standard cow’s milk is cheaper to buy than any of the alternatives on the market and that dairy milk is a good source of calcium, a necessary substance for the body. While milk is low in fat (whole milk is just 4 per cent fat) the good news if you’re worried about saturated fats is that it’s easy to switch to semi-skimmed milk. Whilst discussing non-dairy milk, like almond, oats, soya, nuts and coconut milk, the British Heart Foundation says that people need to understand that these non-dairy milks have an environmental impact on our planet and do not include calcium. They also state, for a healthy heart: