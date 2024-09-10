The Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) says that by registering, they “will be able to contact keepers if there’s a disease outbreak (such as bird flu or Newcastle Disease) in their area. Improving communication and ensuring keepers receive important updates on disease outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules will help protect flocks from future disease outbreaks, which in turn will assist in monitoring the control and spread of notifiable avian diseases in Wales and across the UK.”