FUW seeks nominations for outstanding Wales dairy person of the year award
Do you know a person who’s contributed to the dairy industry and deserves an award? Have you made contact with an individual who’s gone above and beyond her/his duty within the dairy sector? Has someone impressed you with their achievements within the dairy farming, milk, cheese or butter sector? If so, here is a great opportunity!
The Farmers’ Union of Wales is keen to recognise an individual who’s made a great contribution towards the development of the dairy sector and become an integral part of the industry in Wales. The winner will be announced and presented with the award at the Welsh Dairy Show event at the United Counties Showground in Nantyci, Carmarthen on Tuesday 22 October, 2024.
FUW Carmarthenshire County Executive Officer David Waters said: “Looking back we have had some very worthy nominations and winners, with the calibre of past achievers ranking highly within the industry.
“If you know a person in Wales who has made a great contribution towards the development of the dairy industry and has become an integral part, then why not nominate them for this prestigious award?”
To nominate an individual, send a letter or citation giving full details of the work and achievements of the nominee and email the nomination to the Farmers Union of Wales Carmarthen office at: [email protected] or by post to FUW Carmarthen, Suite 10, Ty Myrddin, Old Station Road, Carmarthen, SA31 1LS by Friday 4 of October 2024.
“We’re keen to receive input from across Wales, from individuals and different communities who feel that someone is deserving of this award. We’re looking forward to receiving the nominations and listening to the public’s views,” concluded David Walters.